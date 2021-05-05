Víctor Robles steals extra-base from Ronald Acuña Jr. with play to frame

The Dominican gardener of the Washington Nationals, Victor Robles shook the entire city of Washington with a tabloid catch, following a catch in the center field safety zone that ended up preventing what could be an RBI by Ronald Acuna Jr.

During the third episode of a game held this Tuesday between the Atlanta Braves, against the Nationals, Victor Robles He took all the spotlight, after starring in a monumental catch that ended up preventing what could be an extra-base tug by the Venezuelan, Ronald Acuna Jr.

In the aforementioned episode, Ronald Acuña Jr. came out to bat as the third inning batter for the Braves in Tuesday’s game of the day. MLB, who, entering the batter’s box with a runner on second base and one out, swung at the first pitch.

The native of Venezuela, Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a line hit to the first pitch of the turn, who after swinging a sinker at a speed of 94 miles per hour, hit a line to center field with a tee shot speed of 111.8 miles per hour, a hit that ended up being caught by Victor Robles to complete a monumental catch.

Victor Robles, who is a gardener of MLB With the characteristics of a gold glove, he made a play that left everyone stunned, who was seen running in front of the center field wall, making a jump to end up catching the line by Acuna Jr. in the security zone.

As a result of the aforementioned trapping, in its first ten minutes it took more than 14 thousand reproductions on the official twitter account of MLB, trapped that also made great impressions on slugger Juan Soto, who was seen applauding his partner from the cave.