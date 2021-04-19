Víctor Robles put Asdrubal cabrera out with the best shot so far this season

The dominican Victor Robles sentenced the Venezuelan Asdrubal Cabrera with the best shot that has been seen so far this season MLB 2021.

Through Sunday’s game between the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Victor Robles made it clear that they have to think several times before trying to extrabase him when he has the ball in hand.

This time, Asdrubal cabrera hit a beautiful hit that hit the center field wall, Robles managed to take a good momentum to make an exceptional shot to second without allowing the ball to hit the ground, but from the line to the hands of his compatriot Starlin Castro.

Here the video:

It seems like it wasn’t a good idea… @Victor__Robles! 🥴😵🥶 pic.twitter.com/eqbu9BEdiE – LasMayores (@LasMayores) April 18, 2021

Since he made his debut in the MLB He has always stood out for having a great defense and a bat that can hurt any pitcher at any time, although he is one of the shortest outfielders and seems less physically fit, he is one of the fastest and most agile with his glove, as well as it is respected with its barrel.

As long as Victor Robles He comes to training healthy and so he will for the rest of the season, he will be a faithful candidate to win the gold glove in center field with the Washington Nationals.