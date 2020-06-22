Victor Oladipo suffered in January 2019 a injury in the quadriceps tendon of his right leg that kept him more than a year away from the courts. In fact, to this day, the player of Indiana Pacers He is not yet 100% recovered even though he played 13 regular season games before the NBA was suspended due to the coronavirus.

This has been admitted by Oladipo himself in statements for the ESPN media. Despite the fact that the quarantine has helped him to continue improving from that injury, the player says that he hopes to be able to play again in the final stretch of the current course, and help to get as far as possible to the Pacers.

As journalist Adrian Wojnarowski has reported, Victor Oladipo has drawn up a plan to achieve this goal of returning 100%. Starting next week, the guard will increase activity with his franchise and definitively evaluate his tendon just before the start of the season restart in Orlando.

Oladipo’s current feelings are quite positive. In the statements he has made, he is highly motivated and ready to give his best:

« I feel much better. I know there is a huge risk, I have been away for a long time. The only thing I have to be is smart. I am in a unique situation. Having been standing for so long forces me to be cautious, but I don’t want to miss more games. «