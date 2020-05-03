Victor Oladipo will begin from next July 1 its last year of contract with Indiana Pacers, in which you will receive a total of 21 million dollars. The 27-year-old, who has recently recovered from a serious injury sustained 14 months ago (January 2019), could be included in a transfer in the next transfer market.

This was announced by journalist Ian Begley on SNY.TV. Various teams of the NBA They would have started working on the possibility of taking over the Indiana guard this summer, taking advantage of the current situation of the player and that of the Pacers themselves.

Victor Oladipo had played his last game on 01/23/19. He returned today and at the end he hit a triple to force overtime. Indiana beat Chicago. Post game, they asked him about the play: “Mamba Mentality”, he said before breaking. pic.twitter.com/pxfpV9JB9s – Matías Baldo (@matiasbaldo) January 30, 2020

And is that the Indianapolis franchise has been loaded with large contracts in the last year. The signing of Malcolm Brogdon in the last Free Agency leaves the team’s room for maneuver to a minimum. His highest contracts for the 2021/22 academic year (when a hypothetical renewal of Oladipo would take effect) are the following:

– Malcolm Borgdon: $ 21.7 million.

– Domantas Sabonis: $ 18.5 million.

– Myles Turner: $ 18 million.

– TJ Warren: $ 12.69 million.

– Jeremy Lamb: $ 10.5 million.

In normal situations, it would not be too complicated to manage the renewal of Oladipo. But the stoppage caused by the coronavirus health crisis will have financial consequences of force majeure in the NBA, and the teams’ salary space will most likely suffer a big fall.

