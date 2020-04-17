You can never give up on a player of the stature of Victor Oladipo. The late hatching of this 27-year-old shooting guard must not hide the immense talent he treasures, as well as a competitive character that made him worthy of being an All Star. He was not one of the most charismatic players in the NBA and, perhaps for this reason, his absence due to a serious knee injury has gone more unnoticed than presumably. The choral character of the Indiana Pacers he reduced the consequences of his absence and in the games played this season after returning from injury, there was an evident lack of rhythm that the coronavirus quarantine does nothing to solve.

“It is painful to encounter this situation just when I had returned and I was beginning to feel better,” said Victor after having played six games. “I was trying to be strong on contact, to have confidence in myself and to be the same as always. Obviously it was difficult, I realized that I couldn’t give my 100%, but I knew it was a matter of time. Now I am in Miami, working hard on my house to try to get fit for the restart, “reveals a player who in 2017 averaged more than 23 points per game and was the soul of the Pacers.

He has been recovering from patellar tendon surgery for more than a year and is aware that he was going to be very patient, both he and the franchise. “We will have to adapt and establish limitations in its timing. The idea is to work in the long term, without rushing anything,” revealed Pritchard on ESPN. “It is good news that you have a gym at home because you need to strengthen your body,” he concluded. “I always think I can do more so I will not stop until I reach my best level”, he warns Victor Oladipo.

.