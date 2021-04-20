Victor Montagliani, president of Concacaf gives his position on the European Super League

The president of the Confederation of North and Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF), Victor montagliani, showed his support for FIFA and the UEFA in his position against the project to create the Super League of twelve of the most important clubs in Europe.

“I fully support FIFA and UEFA and I am opposed to the creation of any ‘super league’ that represents a break with the current institutions of football,” said the Canadian manager.

Montagliani He noted in a message on social media that “as stakeholders they have a responsibility to work together to make the game grow and to respect the governing structures of football.”

The Superliga is led by Real Madrid and includes two other Spanish clubs, Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona, ​​three Italians, Juventus, Inter and Milan, and six English, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

