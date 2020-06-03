The squad of the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro made the departure of the technical director Víctor Manuel Vucetich official, after living a second stage in charge of the club from the Clausura 2019.

“Vuce” directed the feathered ones for the first time from 2015 to 2017, during which time he achieved a runner-up and after a break he returned to the institution in early 2019, where he directed three contests, counting the 10 dates that were played before being suspended definitively this Closing 2020.

“Through this communication, we inform you that by mutual agreement the employment relationship between Víctor Manuel Vucetich and Club Querétaro has come to an end on the best terms,” ​​Gallos Blancos reported.

| OFFICIAL RELEASE. #SiempreGallos pic.twitter.com/DpkNnYbdyl – Club_Queretaro (@Club_Queretaro) June 2, 2020

The institution from Queretaro stressed that Vucetich “since his return to the organization at the Clausura 2019 managed to give stability to the team, in addition to the classification of the group in the Apertura 2019 and the record of points in the institution.”

“An exemplary human being, who always defended our colors with pride, in addition to having an impeccable career in Mexican soccer. Querétaro will always be your home. Thanks Vuce! ”Added White Roosters.

According to various versions, the experienced strategist left the position due to having differences with the new owners of the team and before the salary reduction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Querétaro will be given the task in these weeks to hire his new coach with a view to the 2020 Opening of Liga MX.

| Querétaro will ALWAYS have a very special place for the King … Thanks, Vuce! #SiempreGallos pic.twitter.com/tkwMsjYtIk – Club_Queretaro (@Club_Queretaro) June 2, 2020

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.