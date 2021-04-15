Víctor Iglesias: “We want to exploit the title of Europe as much as we can”

We continue with the weekly section on Thursdays called “The Voices of Boxing”, in which the main current figures of our boxing are interviewed by radio by Emilio Marquiegui.

Today we chat with the coach of the European champion Sergio García, Victor Iglesias, about the signing with the Biscayan promoter MGZ: “Practically Sergio García and I are free agents”.

One of the reasons for the change of promoter has been economic: “The bag to fight Dylan Charrat was ridiculous”.

Here we can listen to the full interview:

https://www.espabox.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/VocesIglesias.mp3