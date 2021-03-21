Víctor Hugo Morales, prominent rapporteur and journalist, tested positive for coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has been attacking each and every corner of the planet for more than a year.

Although the different vaccines are already being applied, the truth is that the problem continues and care cannot yet be relaxed.

In this context, those who should take care of themselves the most with the elderly, it does not matter if they are ordinary people or public people.

Sadly, in the last few hours, one of the greatest football rapporteurs of all time has tested positive for COVID-19.

He is Víctor Hugo Morales, a prominent and experienced Uruguayan rapporteur and journalist who became popular working in Argentina.

Victor Hugo, 73, is remembered, for example, for recounting in an extraordinary way Diego Maradona’s second goal against England.