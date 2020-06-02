According to the Portuguese daily ‘Record’, a Mexican midfielder from Pachuca, they have offers from the European market. Athlete tested positive for cocaine in doping test

After four months of Víctor Guzmán’s doping surfaced, the Portuguese newspaper ‘Record’ revealed that the Mexican player from Pachuca had approaches from clubs in Europe, specifically the Bundesliga and the Spanish League. However, until a resolution to the case is released, negotiations should not proceed.

Víctor Guzmán tested positive for cocaine in the doping test and awaits a B test to define his future (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

– Has an overseas market, Germany and Spain expect their situation to have a definition, because they are the attacking midfielder with the most goals in recent years across Latin America, we will have to wait for what happens – revealed the source of the newspaper ‘Record’.

It should be noted that the player tested positive for cocaine in the doping test during the last pre-season. So far, the athlete is waiting for a new test to define his future and to know if he will remain outside the pitch for a longer time, which can hinder the Mexican’s career.

As reported by ‘Record’, although the player was returned after passing through Chivas during the disclosure of the exam result, the midfielder wants to transfer to Europe. However, in addition to clubs from Germany and Spain, Liga MX teams are also interested in Pocho, like America.

Before the period of inactivity of world football due to the global pandemic of the new coronavirus, the 25-year-old athlete already performed social services to improve his image before fans and the Mexican football federation.

