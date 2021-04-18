Víctor Gutiérrez, water polo international, denounces homophobic insults while playing a match

Victor Gutierrez He is one of the Spanish athletes who fight the most for the rights of the collective homosexual and LGTB, to which he himself belongs. The Spanish international of water polo He has participated in numerous activities in favor of equality and it is precisely because of his position that he receives criticism and insults when he plays.

The buoy of CN Terrassa already fed up. He has denounced it himself on social networks after a league match against him CN Sabadell. “Today sadly I have to tell you that I have suffered an episode of homophobia while competing. A rival He has called me up to 2 times “FAIRY”. It is unfortunate that these behaviors occur in sports venues and that they also go unpunished, “he shared in a tweet, which began a thread of reflection.

The player of the Spanish water polo team has publicly requested that the authorities position themselves and act, starting with the authorities themselves Royal Spanish Swimming Federation. “I am VERY PROUD of being who I am and being the way I am. But today my tears are of rage and helplessness because a colleague wants to attack me there,” he insisted.

The complaint was made by him because the referees did not listen to it and did not put it on the scoresheet. This prevents a de facto sanction on the Sabadell team, unless the State Commission against violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sport acts ex officio to investigate what happened.

“Both colleagues and fans have listened to it. I am 30 years old and I am a professional and I try to do activism from a positive view of my experience, but I think I do myself a disservice by keeping quiet,” he explains. In this sense, Gutiérrez focuses on what happens in competitions of all kinds, including children.

Gutiérrez is one of the few elite Spanish athletes who has made his homosexuality public.