Víctor Gómez thinks about leaving Espanyol

07/08/2021 at 6:20 PM CEST

Roger Payró

Espanyol has a hot potato with Víctor Gómez. His return after his successful assignment at Mirandés entails an ‘overbooking’ on the right-hand side, where Vicente Moreno has Óscar Gil and Miguelón. Except for surprise, both will continue in the squad and that is where the one from Olesa de Montserrat doubts with his future to the point that according to ‘La Grada’, your chances of getting out are high.

Víctor Gómez started the preseason this week with the rest of the available teammates. His desire is to convince Moreno to be one of the preferential options, although as the aforementioned media points out, his feeling is not that. The defensive profile that Gil and Miguelón have is more to the liking of the coach than Gómez’s offensive. In that situation, the Catalan would prefer to go out.

‘El Periódico de Aragón’ already reported weeks ago the interest of Real Zaragoza in taking over their services and the latest information is that there are already conversations with Espanyol. Víctor Gómez likes the option of calling at La Romareda through a loan, although from the club they want the hands to assume the entirety of their file -more than half a million euros-, something that Zaragoza does not contemplate for now.

On the table are various offers and the option to sell it is less and less disposableWell, it would be a good injection of money, his position is covered and Omar also comes from behind. Gómez has a contract until 2025 and due to his youth, a feeling of belonging and quality, he has ingredients to succeed as a parakeet. From there to what happens, it will be in Rufete’s hands.