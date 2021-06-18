Víctor Cariniti left the Reds’ most controversial pitcher on the field with jonron

The boricua Victor Caratini left the Cincinnati Reds on the ground with dramatic home run in MLB 2021.

After a game that remained close until the sixth inning when Fernando Tatis Jr. broke the no hitter with a home run Solitary to open the score 1-0, the Reds took control in the ninth with a Jonathan India home run and were within three outs for the win.

However, Eric Hosmer hit a home run dramatic with a running back on board to tie the game 4-4 with 1 out on the board.

ERIC HOSMER WITH A TWO RUN GAME TYING BOMB IN THE BOTTOM OF THE 9TH WE’RE NASTY PHIL !! pic.twitter.com/oHSP3kKeVH – Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) June 18, 2021

While in the ninth inning with a running back in situation, the Puerto Rican Victor Caratini He dropped it down left field to give the San Diego Padres the victory over 100% of Petco Park’s capacity in the MLB.

Amit Garret is that reliever for the Cincinnati Reds who has been suspended more than three times throughout his career for discipline problems and on-field fights.