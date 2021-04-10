Victor Caratini, the Puerto Rican catcher who caught the last two no hitters in MLB

The Puerto Rican receiver of the San Diego Padres, Victor Caratini has been the recipient of the last two no hitter on the MLB-Major League Baseball.

Victor Caratini The one who played for the Chicago Cubs, was that receiver who was behind the plate when Aaron Mills threw a no-hitter against the Milwaukee Brewers, this had been the last no-hitter registered in the MLB since last season.

Now Joe Musgrove recorded a no hitter of 9 innings with 10 strikeouts, 112 pitches, 75 strikes and no walking, more than one pitch. All that was with the Puerto Rican Victor Caratini behind the plate.

He becomes the second receiver in history to do so with two different teams. Tim McCarver did it in 1971 and 1972 with the Phillies and Expos, respectively.

Victor Caratini is the first starting receiver in the history of the MLB in catching no consecutive hits throughout the MLB for different teams.

Here both moments:

Victor Caratini was traded to the San Diego Padres along with Yu Darvish, who was only called up to bolster the team’s defense, he has also been doing well with his bat, hitting 300.