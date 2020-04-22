Atlético-MG has a demand to resolve this year. The renewal or not of the 37-year-old goalkeeper Victor’s contract. The player’s bond with the Rooster runs until the end of this season.

Victor has a contract with Galo until the end of 2020- (Bruno Cantini / Atlético-MG)

Photo: Lance!

As of June, Victor will be able to sign a pre-contract with another team without the Rooster receiving anything in return. However, with the coronavirus pandemic, there may be an extension of contracts for club-free time. Nothing defined yet. The alvinegro, even, must wait for the release of football to start conversations with the goalkeeper.

In addition to the renovation, there is even the possibility of Victor retiring if he does not stay at Atlético. This information was given by the club’s football director, Alexandre Mattos.

-Victor, needless to say, is one of the greatest idols in the history of Atlético. I talked very little with him, but every time I saw that he is a very enlightened guy. You have to allow time to understand what he wants. He has a contract until the end of the year. Without a doubt, with great respect, we will do something that is good for everyone, a renovation or if he is going to end his career, if he wants to stay here in another role or another situation. But it’s not a topic for the moment, ”said Mattos, in an interview with Nicola’s YouTube channel.

In the 2020 season, Victor, who was injured half of 2019, will have work to resume the position of holder of the team, since the alvinegro hired Rafael, ex-Cruzeiro, and still has Michael, who played good games for Galo when he was fired. With Sampaoli, in his only game leading the team, against Villa Nova, on March 14, Rafael was the starter.

Victor has been at Galo since 2012, bought from Grêmio. He became an idol of the athletic crowd, with 422 games and 447 goals conceded and many titles: six titles for the Rooster: Libertadores (2013), Recopa Sul-Americana (2014), Copa do Brasil (2014) and Campeonato Mineiro (2013, 2015 and 2017).

See too:

The team of the best scorers in the Brazilian in each position