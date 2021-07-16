Victims of trafficking, 260 thousand minors; launch campaign against crime

MEXICO CITY.

In Mexico, more than 260,000 boys and girls are forced to work, either sexually exploited, begging or working in other areas, according to Iliana Ruvalcaba, president of the NGO El Pozo de la Vida.

The points where this type of child exploitation is concentrated are Metro stations, bus stations, restaurants, highway cruises and entertainment centers.

To make forced begging against minors visible as a form of human trafficking and to help combat and eradicate it, the Citizen Council for Security and Justice of Mexico City, El Pozo de Vida, A21 and the

United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) launched the campaign Victims’ voices lead the way.

“We are talking about lives that represent a history, represent a future and represent a present and when we look at it from that point of view, our perspective totally changes to how we see the problem of forced begging,” said Iliana Ruvalcaba.

Salvador Guerrero Chiprés, president of the Citizen Council, highlighted the need to abolish the normalization of human trafficking in public and private spaces, especially in the street.

“We must dismantle the notion that we cannot do anything about trafficking specifically related to begging. Yes we can do something, and it is the probability of denouncing, of reporting, of communicating to others ”, he said.

According to the report Trafficking in Persons Mexico 2019-2020, prepared by the citizen body based on the analysis of almost 4,500 reports, 34% of the cases correspond to girls, boys and adolescents.

Mario Cordero, representative of the UN, reported that in parallel to the campaign they will promote work with shelters in Mexico to provide specialized care.

In the opinion of Angie de Luna, from A21 LATAM, the objective of the campaign is to break patterns and tell stories of survivors, government agencies and entities.

“The more we investigate and inform, sensitize and get involved in the issue of trafficking, the more we realize the abuse and vulnerability that victims have,” he said.

The number 800 5533 000 of the Citizen Council received between 2019 and 2020 about 4,500 reports of direct and indirect victims of this crime.