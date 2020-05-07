Toni Kukoc was one of the victims of the bad relationship of Michael Jordan and Jerry Krause | Jonathan Daniel / .
During the broadcast episodes of the documentary series The Last Dance, it became clear that Michael Jordan’s hatred for Jerry Krause, general manager of the Bulls during the dynasty, had many repercussions. One of the main consequences was that Jordan took it as a personal mission to embitter Krause’s life whenever he had the chance.
The manager had a very particular way of looking at basketball and there were several players about whom he expressed his taste over the years. Some of these figures were humiliated at some point in their careers by Jordan, precisely because they liked Krause.
The most popular of all is Toni Kukoc, who as seen in The Last Dance, was considered by Krause to be the future of the Bulls and chose him in the 1990 draft. In the first game between the United States and Croatia of the Olympic Games in 1992, Jordan along with Scottie Pippen crushed the young European player and only allowed to score two of his 11 shots to the hoop.
I’m fascinated to see how today’s #MichaelJordan continues to convey that ferocity to his opponents.
Another victim of Jordan for similar reasons was Dan Majerle, who was then playing for the Phoenix Suns. During the 1993 Finals, Jordan again undertook to embitter Krause, having stated a short time before that Majerle was one of the best players in the NBA.
Despite this, Jordan’s tendency to dominate his rivals on the court for personal reasons was not based solely on his hatred for Krause and as evidenced in The Last Dance, major league stars like Clyde Drexler received their share of humiliation.