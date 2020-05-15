Capital has 1,600 inpatients, 488 in ICUs. Arrival of respirators will allow opening of new beds in the coming days

RIO – The city of Rio de Janeiro has 1,605 hospitalized patients suspected of having covid-19 in public hospital beds (municipal, state and federal), 488 of them in Intensive Care Units (ICUs), as announced by the city hall of Rio this Thursday , 14. According to the administration, the occupancy rate of ICU beds for victims of covid-19 in the public network in the municipality is 87%, while in the infirmary beds for these same patients the occupancy rate is 83% .

In the municipal network, 624 people are hospitalized in covid-19 beds, 455 in the infirmary and 169 in ICUs. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the City of Rio has opened 755 exclusive beds for patients with covid-19, 584 in the infirmary and171 in the ICU. One hundred of them are in the field hospital set up in Riocentro, on the west side, where 77 patients were hospitalized on Thursday. With the arrival of 306 respirators and other supplies, it will be possible to open new beds in the coming days, says the city.

According to the municipal health department, the regulation platform (which indicates vacant beds in hospitals) points to “free” beds that are in specialized units, such as maternity and psychiatric and pediatric clinics, and that cannot be used by covid patients. -19, because these units continue to receive patients with other needs.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.