International media have released photos this Friday of coffins buried in a Common pit of the state of NY, the United States territory most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to CNN, Hart Island, an island located northeast of City Island and used for years for unclaimed corpses, will now also be used for victims of the coronavirus.

“It is likely that the people who died of (coronavirus) … will be buried on the island in the coming days, “city mayor Freddi Goldstein’s press secretary told CNN.

Hart Island It has been used by the city as a public cemetery for 150 years and is administered by the Department of Corrections. According to the official, the burials are from people who have not been claimed in the city morgue for 30 or 60 days.

At least 25 people are buried there daily, but with the 7,667 deaths that occurred in the state of NY Because of the virus, “there are 25 people buried there per day,” Goldstein revealed.

On Monday, the mayor of NYBill de Blasio confirmed that he would consider temporary burials if the deaths from the outbreak exceeded the available space.