Victims give lurid details of how they were beaten by Remmy Valenzuela

After it became known that the singer Remmy valenzuela He was accused of brutally beating his cousin Carlos Armando “N” and his girlfriend, Katy Aracely “N”, the victims spoke publicly about the attacks they suffered last Sunday night.

Even with visible bruises on his face, the 20-year-old decided to share her testimony with the program ‘Hoy Día’ of what happened at Valenzuela’s home, in Guasave, Sinaloa.

As narrated by Katy, Remmy’s anger came because she and Carlos were at the singer’s ranch without his permission, so he started beating them without asking for any explanation.

He took her by the hair and pulled her out of the room where she was: “I come out of the bathroom and grabs me by the hair, starts to pull me out of the room”, He counted.

Faced with this violent reaction, she tried to reassure him by telling him that she was his relative’s girlfriend and not an invader, but unfortunately the attacks continued: “(He starts to crash me) with the railing of the stairs, the wall. Until he got tired of hitting me. I was very scared, I just told him that she was his cousin’s girlfriend, ”he recalled.

The young woman also said that Remmy asked one of her assistants to find wires to tie her up and even threatened to kill her.

Katy had to be admitted to a hospital with injuries to her back, chest, arms and neck from attempted suffocation with a cable; remains under medical evaluation to overcome traumaAs for her boyfriend, he also gave his version on the program ‘Suelta la Sopa’ and this is what he related.

“I was killing my girlfriend”, he began, “To my girlfriend began to tie it with wiresHe began to check her and began to hit her with a cable on the back, with his fists, with his tennis shoes. My feet were tied and my hands were on my torso. I was just begging him to leave her“, He said in an interview.

It is worth mentioning that Carlos assured that, at the time of the attack, his cousin Remmy wasn’t drunk or under the influence of any substance, he just freaked out and beat them to death.

“I took out my phone and began to send messages to my mother and my sister, so that they would send help as soon as possible because well, practically If I didn’t say they brought someone I would have killed her”, He expressed.

On how he is after the beating by his cousin, his mother offered an interview to the program ‘Hoy’ and in it revealed that her son could lose sight of one eye and that he will have to undergo several medical studies before being able to leave the hospital, since his health is serious, since he has fractures.

“They just gave me the diagnosis that my son has fractured both cheekbones, they just showed me the CT scans and they tell me they have to leave him hospitalized, because you risk losing sight in your left eye”, Explained Mrs. Patricia Buelna.

Katy and Carlos filed a complaint with the Attorney General of the State of Sonora for the crime of intentional injuries and According to ‘Univision’ the musician is already wanted by the authorities to account for the events.