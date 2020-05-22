Jaliscienses had greater experiences in acts of corruption in their contact with public servants and with procedures with a government institution in the last two years, revealed the 2019 National Survey of Quality and Government Impact, from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) .

The analysis indicated that in 2017 the rate of the Jalisco population that experienced this was 13,921 for every 100,000 inhabitants, below the national average, which reached almost 15,000.

However, The rate increased to 16,100 for every 100,000 inhabitants in 2019. It exceeded the national average of 15,732.

Lucía Almaraz, president of the Social Participation Committee of the State Anticorruption System, said that the survey “indicates that Corruption in Jalisco is usually registered in people’s contact with public security authorities, in municipal procedures and in courts or tribunals ”.

