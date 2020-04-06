Vicky Martín Berrocal has decided to do his bitin this fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging the world. The designer has used all her resources to try to help the health workers who these weeks are fighting against this disease.

The former Cordobés has used the workshops of her firm Victoria tomake masks and gowns for all staff working in hospitals such as the Virgen del Rocío in Seville.

A task in which he wanted to appeal toorder fabrics, so necessary and so rare these days. Thus, friends like Paula Echevarría have shared this need in their Instagram stories so that the request goes further and a solution can be found.

In addition, Vicky has starred in a fun direct with Nieves Álvarez where he has acknowledged that he does not do any sport, and that, from this quarantine, he will come out with a few extra kilos: “I try to have the best time I can, I try to do everything throughout the day. I do everything except the iron, which does not go with me. You do the exercise, that’s what you are for (referring to Nieves Álvarez). I haven’t done it on a normal day, imagine yourself now. Right now I’m standing, all I do is eat. I have not cared about fatness in my life, all I want is for Spain to be well, for our problems to be the kilos “

.