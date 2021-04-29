Vicky Losada joins Barça’s campaign against ‘bullying’

04/29/2021 at 11:37 AM CEST

Next Sunday is the International Day of School Bullying. And for the occasion, Vicky Losada, player and captain of the Barcelona Soccer Club, has been linked to the program led by the Barça Foundation. Together they try to involve and educate the little ones of what bullying is and can cause. The club has made an audiovisual piece in which two victims of ‘bullying’ explain their personal experience.

This program has already reached more than 160,000 children in Catalonia. “As a Barça player I know that, like my teammates, we are becoming more and more references for many people, especially for children who love football. This position gives me the possibility to reach many people, many people, and act as a social speaker“said the soccer player after joining a program against ‘bullying’.

120 schools will carry out the program that the Foundation has started. And the Barça midfielder resorted to the club’s slogan and her responsibility as a player to raise awareness of issues of this caliber: “Our club is more than a club for things like this andWe players have to get involved to contribute to a better world. I have learned that nobody has to shut up when faced with bullying, “he explained.

Finally, she thanked the club for counting on her for a sensitive issue like the one they are dealing with: “Thanks to this experience, I have been able to learn first-hand about a problem that affects 1 in 4 primary school children in Catalonia,” he added. “It is necessary to continue fighting against this situationWe must take advantage of resources like these that the Foundation makes freely available to schools and sports clubs, “he concluded.