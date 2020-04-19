© Readings

Vicky larraz marta sánchez

The enmity of Marta Sánchez and Vicky Larraz is almost as famous as Olé Olé’s ‘No controls’. The two pop divas have always had their pluses and minuses and although they have had good moments in their relationship, they have never been shy about dedicating themselves to spanking and throwing darts publicly.

Vicky Larraz has visited the set of Saturday Deluxe tonight, after his expulsion from Survivors 2020, and has had no problem talking about his enmity with Marta Sánchez and has made it more sincere than ever. “How is your relationship with Marta Sánchez?”, And Vicky has been as sincere as usual: “Now we are at a passionate point, but we couldn’t stand it”, the singer has answered.

The survivor, with her heart in her hand, has recognized that when Olé Olé left and Marta Sánchez entered in her place, it felt bad. “It’s like when you leave a boyfriend and the boyfriend leaves with a prettier than you … Blonde, she sings beautifully, the boys are happy … It was a bit of ego. I couldn’t stand it, “said Vicky,” when you leave a place I wanted to be missed. “” There was tension, although we have never said I can’t stand you, it was totally mutual, “Vicky Larraz explained very sincerely to Jorge Javier Vázquez.

Vicky Larraz Marta Sánchez

However, the reconciliation between them came and in the most unexpected way. “We saw each other in Miami, we made a duet of ‘Búscala’. I was nervous, after so many years of battering, at the end we were two strangers. But we both let our guard down and something very nice happened,” said the singer, who has advanced. that later he was able to go to Marta Sánchez’s house and that’s where he discovered her. “I went to his house, I discovered Marta in privacy, with her daughter, she was very generous … I lived it like a movie, you know? Now we are friends. “

