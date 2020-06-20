The President of the Nation told, 11 days ago, that Omar Perotti He had asked him for help to resolve the critical situation of Vicentin, its workers and the creditors producers and cooperatives to avoid the enormous impact on the provincial economy. After a chat with Cristina Kirchner announced alongside the senator Anabel Fernández Sagasti the intervention and expropriation of the cereal. Since then, the demands of the businessmen, the fear and resistance of the industrialists and a part of the agriculture, the ideological dispute between the Kirchnerism and Together for Change and the fight in the judicial field followed one another. For today a flag was called in Córdoba and Santa Fe. A political cost that the President and the Governor tried to reduce with the new announcement.

From Congress Sergio Massa He had told the President that if he wanted to push a Vicentin expropriation law, he was going to have a Vicentin expropriation law. He even assured him of the result of an eventual vote: 130 to 125. He was calm despite the accounts that others were drawing and the social unrest. In public he did not speak, but in private he explained to Alberto Fernández that in his opinion the most sensible way was to advance with a proposal in the framework of the contest that Justice carries out.

The announcement by Omar Perotti after the new meeting he had yesterday in the fifth presidency of Olivos does not mean, they assured the Parliament last night, that the expropriation bill is completely discarded. And they were preparing a plan B in the event that the judge who intervenes in the bankruptcy does not accept the request for intervention through that route instead of the presidential decree that imposed Gabriel Delgado for that place.

In the Senate, in principle, Cristina Kirchner would have no problem obtaining a guarantee for an intervention. It was the greatest aspiration of Kirchnerism that makes any proposal a condition: to prevent the company from being managed by capital from abroad.

The most representative senators of the Christian environment such as José Mayans, the Santa Fe María de los Angeles Sacnun, Omar Parrilli and Fernández Sagasti herself, defended the expropriation on Thursday, although they preferred to speak of « rescue ». Both the head of the Cabinet Santiago Cafiero, in his first presentation before the Legislative Branch, and Fernández Sagasti, who also passed these days in Olivos, sought to show themselves willing to listen to new initiatives and announced that if there were expropriation it would be through a law of Congress. It was a change of tone in line with the journalistic statements of the President of the Nation. The clearest gesture was that almost two weeks after the announcement, the project was not presented.

The absence of the text allowed many to avoid giving their opinion. Even among the Peronist senators. Those who do not identify themselves one hundred percent with Kirchnerism preferred to postpone their commitment until they saw the fine print of the law. Some were uncomfortable.

In Deputies everyone did accounts. The four deputies from the Córdoba Federal bloc who answer to Juan Schiaretti, the three deputies aligned with Roberto Lavagna, some of the provincial parties who speak on behalf of their governors, the Socialist Santa Fe and the non-K Peronists did not believe that expropriation was the The best way out for Vicentin, although everyone admitted the need for some intervention by the State. The nuances tipped the fine equation on either side.

Together for Change warned Massa that they do not want to enable the debate on that initiative and some even threatened not to agree on the extension of the protocol that enables remote sessions. Mario Negri, Cristian Ritondo, Maximiliano Ferraro and the vice president of the Chamber Alvaro González were in the meeting with Massa. Máximo Kirchner did not participate: he was in isolation awaiting the result of the swab that was done to find out whether or not he had a coronavirus since on Monday the 8th he saw the mayor Martín Insaurralde. Yesterday it was announced that it was negative.

Massa gave opponents guarantees by calculating that the initiative would cool down over a period of three or four weeks. In his calculations, he anticipated, even if the bill were presented, the legislative process would demand that time from when the passage through commissions began, an opinion was signed and a week would pass until reaching the premises (the ruling party cannot treat it on tables in the Senate because Together for Change does not enable two thirds). Finally, the referral to Deputies, where an arduous debate in commissions would also be required, would require another week, or two. « Don’t take us thirteen years ago where Cristina Kirchner did what she wanted, » Negri asked Alberto Fernández last night after Perotti’s announcement from Olivos, an announcement organized by the presidential communication team.

Precisely the heads of the main opposition interblock (which gathers 116 wills) expressed their fears. They want the eventual expropriation and the tax on large fortunes (which was also not presented) to be discussed in person and not remotely. Both agreed on an agenda to meet next week: telework law, tourism emergency and knowledge economy. Yesterday the Everyone’s Front added a new moratorium for tax debtors. On Tuesday there could be a Parliamentary Labor meeting and an agreement to keep the sessions at a distance of another 30 days.

Roberto Lavagna, an ally and habitual adviser to the President, had expressed his rejection. In fact, at the initiative of the socialist deputy Luis Contigiani, a former production minister from Santa Fe who proposed in Congress the creation of a mixed company, the three deputies of the Federal Consensus led by Alejandro ‘Topo’ Rodríguez joined. The Lavagnista leader told Infobae: « If the ruling party is quick to present an expropriation project, it will be rejected, and that is bad for the government and for Argentina. There is time to work and do it well ”.

The shift in official strategy seems to have heard this need for time to reach legitimacy and consensus, beyond the legality that can be imposed on the basis of votes.

How the Vicentin case proceeds depends on the judge’s definition. The story is one if he agrees to appoint three auditors, the two already proposed by the national government and the one promoted by Santa Fe through the Legal Persons Inspection. Another will be if he rejects the proposal presented this Friday by the governor with the endorsement of Alberto Fernández.

The Lavagnists, who work closer to the former governor Michael Lifschitz, praised the bill of the provincial deputy of the Progressive Front Joaquín ‘Poppy’ Blanco. The legislator asks that the state of Santa Fe be empowered to buy the debt that Vicentin has with small producers in the province, 20% of the debts of the cereal company. With this debt in its hands, the province could arrange a corporate restructuring with the bankrupt company.

The President and the Minister of Production and Development read that project in the National Executive Matías Kulfas. However, in the corrected idea of ​​the Executive, if progress were made, it would contemplate the transformation of the debt with the national State to take control. Eventually the mixed proposal would include the province of Santa Fe and cooperative members and producers through YPF Agro. Somehow Perotti said it from Olivos: « We do not have the capacity to rescue the company, the accompaniment of the Nation is needed. »

Santafesinos are divided in the Senate: Maria de los Angeles Sacnun is loyal to Cristina and Carlos Reutemann it is an ally of macrism. The most uncomfortable position was that of Roberto Mirabella, of the Front of All, who replaced Omar Perotti in Congress when he became governor. Other senators, such as Carlos ‘Camau’ Espínola, one of the last to join the Peronist unit last year, had said that before anticipating their vote, he wanted to know the details of the project.

In this framework, in the Senate Together for Change, he would add to his 22 votes another seven, among them Reutemann, Lucila Crexell, Claudio Poggi and Roberto Basualdo and Juan Carlos Romero. Leftover numbers to prevent treatment on tables but not to block a session that requires a simple majority vote.

In Deputies, how would those 130 votes that Massa promised to the President be composed?

Romina del Plá and Nicolás del Caño asked for another expropriation and rather than accept a light law that can be agreed, they would ask to move forward with a tougher project. From Federal Consensus Alejandro ‘Topo’ Rodríguez, Jorge Sarghini and Graciela Camano they anticipated its rejection at least in the terms in which until yesterday the initiative was known.

The Front of All has 119 votes of its own, one less if Sergio Massa is discounted, who as president does not vote. The remaining eleven could be provided by some of the other small blocks. Eduardo « Bali » Bucca integrates a bench of two and leads an interblock of 11 between the Lavagnistas and the four Cordovan who respond to Juan Schiaretti in addition to the two socialists from Santa Fe.

With José Luis Ramón, from the Federal Development Unit, both Massa and Fernández Sagasti talk. That block could contribute eight votes. Ramón himself made statements in favor while the rest shielded themselves that they could not anticipate a position when there was no project presented. There it is from Juntos Somos Río Negro to the missionaries of the Concord Progressive Front. If there were eight in favor, only three would be missing, which could be contributed by the Neuquino Popular Movement (one) and the Federal interblock led by Bucca. It would be enough if two of those Peronists voted in favor.

The cordobesa Claudia Marquez He told DTV this week that his bloc did not consider expropriation to be the best solution but did not want to delve into details without knowing the project. Alejandra Vigo, Paulo Cassinerio and Carlos Gutiérrez accompany her on that bench. Sometimes there are provinces that contribute just in exchange for some help. Córdoba and Santa Fe have just received national contributions. If Cordoba’s Peronism contributed two of its four votes, Massa would fulfill his promise in the eventual scenario that the idea of ​​the law be resumed.