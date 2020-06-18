Uncertainty continues to dominate the Argentine market. The output of Latam The cabotage aero-commercial sector, which will cost 1,700 jobs, worsened the climate among investors. However, the reactions were cautious because the central issue is debt negotiation, which also did not bring good news after the markets closed, so it was not fully reflected in the price of the bonds. But Vicentin and Latam exposed that the economic plan based on subsidies and emission is exhausted and has fully impacted the private sector. In fact, the government is now more cautious in distributing subsidies and in declarations.

Maybe without meaning to Latam helped Vicentin because the statements of Alberto Fernández They did not imply that the expropriation of the cereal company is complete.

To all this, the bonds remained in a state of levitation because they do not know how the negotiation will be resolved. Therefore, its values ​​remain at an intermediate level between successful and default trading. But that state of levitation can end today when they see that the happy ending of the agreement with the creditors is not assured.

The feeling is not the best for investors who see that the signals sent by the Ministry of Economy and the Central Bank are confusing and contradictory.

For example, after having recovered the rate of devaluation to 9 cents a day, on Tuesday, the Central Bank returned to practice last Thursday and Friday and devalued the peso against the wholesale dollar by 6 cents (0.08%) to $ 69.68. With soybeans at $ 320 a ton, it’s too discouraging for exporters and high temptations for overbilling imports.

For its part, the dollar in banks and exchange houses sold for 17 cents more expensive at $ 72.85, which is equivalent to a solidarity dollar of $ 92.95. The downside to the retail dollar is that it always devalues ​​more than the wholesale dollar. Perhaps it is a strategy to counter the June prices that come more expensive than in May. The truth is that the scheme affects reserves and puts increasing pressure on a devaluation due to insufficient reserves, which yesterday grew by just USD 2 million to 43,173 million.

“Today’s reservation photo is not the best. Although in the past there were high exchange rate gaps, they coexisted with also high international reserves. But then there was a slump in reserves and in 2014 there was a sharp devaluation. After the PASO, the reserves began to fall and since then the gap between the exchange rates grew and today we are in the worst of worlds because the gaps are at maximums and the reserves at minimum« Said Iván Cachanovsky, economist at the Fundación Libertad y Progreso.

“This finds us badly stopped. Anyone who has lived many years in Argentina knows how this ends; with a devaluation because the pressure of the dollar is present. From mid-April to the end of May, the Central Bank had to sell around 1,760 million dollars so that the official exchange rate does not shoot up. Later he was able to buy because he hardened the stocks and punished the importer. This gives air in the short term, but does not solve the underlying problem. You look at these numbers and you feel like another soup, ”added Cachanosky.

The alternative dollars, meanwhile, fell again because the businessmen are sellers to face the month-end obligations that include the Christmas bonus and do not plan to go to the Government. For this reason, the dollar exchange lost 35 cents and closed at $ 104.96, while the cash with settlement dropped 44 cents to $ 107.68. Now the gap with the wholesale dollar is 51%.

The bonds were stable. Those of Argentine legislation had contradictory behaviors. The Bonar 2020 lost 0.36%, but the Bonar 2024 It was up 2.52%. The securities with New York legislation, had losses of up to 2.43% as was the case of the Discount, but it was balanced by the rise of 0.88% of the Par. So the country risk of Argentina rose 36 units to 2,554 points.

Perhaps this situation will worsen with the communiqué issued by the Argentine government after the closing of the markets, which transmitted a pessimistic message of not having been able to reach an agreement with the creditors, although two days remain to finish the negotiation. Few believe that they will try to avoid absolute default. The goal is to achieve a critical mass of 60%, which may be the basis for achieving 75% in the future, which is what the agreement requires in order not to go into default. The negotiation can end on June 26. So far, those who accept the Argentine proposal do not reach 50%.

The end is not written, but if there is a default, the Argentine economy will have a very hard time because a factor that was never present in previous crises must be added to the privatization of Vicentin: the eagerness of neighboring countries to take companies and investors Argentines offering them tax advantages to settle. The companies of the notebook, in their majority, are already moving to Paraguay. The demand for information to settle in Uruguay is growing and there are retail merchants who are looking at the United States where, with an investment of USD 350 thousand and the taking of six employees, the filing is achieved. The specialized lawyers who are in Argentina working with these issues are not few.

The Stock Exchange was in tune with the climate in Argentina. The S&P MervalThe leading stock index plummeted 5.19% to $ 1 billion, similar to the previous round.

Financial institutions were among the most punished. Macro bench (-7.45%), Supervielle (-6.70%, Galicia (-5.91%) and BBVA (-5.62%) reflected in their prices the uncertainty regarding the negotiation of the debt. Oil companies were victims of the international drop in crude oil. Ternium lost 6.73% e YPF, 4.99%.

Argentine ADRs – certificates of ownership of shares listed in dollars on Wall Street – had general declines. The only ADR’s that went up were Central Puerto (+ 2.79%) e IRSA (+ 1.54%). The most affected were Macro bench (-5.54%), Take off (-4.93%) and Tenaris (-4.84%).

For today a negative day is expected. There is a growing bad mood from investors and flight from whatever is Argentine risk. The dollar may twist its course and stocks and bonds will be affected.