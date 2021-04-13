Vicente Vallés, ‘trending topic’ after talking about Podemos in these terms

Vicente Vallés is once again a villain for some and a reference for others. The presenter of Antena 3 Noticias has reached the trending topic after the commotion that his response to Podemos has generated, which published a video in which he pointed to several journalists such as Ana Rosa Quintana, Eduardo Inda, Susanna Griso and himself.

During the newscast, Vallés has dedicated a very hard half minute to the training led by Pablo Iglesias. “The supreme court intends to act against one of the main leaders of Podemos while the party insists on its most repeated propaganda strategy, that of targeting journalists and media that it does not control and intends to intimidate,” he began by saying.

According to Valles, Podemos thus seeks to “have a presence in the Madrid campaign” because “the polls predict that Podemos continues to be the last option among the left-wing parties and given the evidence that the campaign is currently being led by Pedro Sánchez and Isabel Díaz Ayuso ”.

Those words of the journalist have generated all kinds of reactions. These are some examples:

Ana Rosa Quintana has also responded to the Podemos video: “In the last campaign electoral video, they point out five journalists, four of them from this program. But we are not the only ones, they mark journalists from across the ideological range, an unusual act in democracy, a persecution of the press that has not been seen since the Franco regime. Never in 40 years have I seen anything like this. “

“In its electoral video, Podemos assures us that journalists have already spoken too much, but we will continue to do so because our work in democracy is to tell things because journalism has to be uncomfortable or courageous …

