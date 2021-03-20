Vicente Vallés dismantles the Government in 20 seconds for the AstraZeneca vaccine

The Ministry of Health confirmed this past Thursday that Spain will once again administer the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus after ruling out its direct relationship with the thromboses detected in patients. The news monopolized the news, including the one presented by the journalist on Antena 3 Vicente Valles, which has dismantled the announcement made by the Government in a matter of seconds.

Specifically, Vallés has criticized that, unlike other European countries that have started immediately, Spain do not resume the vaccination with AstraZeneca until Wednesday Of the next week.

“France, Italy and Germany, among other European countries, will resume vaccination with AstraZeneca tomorrow. But Spain is going to take it easy, very calmly. Because the initial plan of the Government, unless there are last minute changes, is that we vaccinate with AstraZeneca again in six days, on Wednesday, and that despite the urgent need to accelerate the vaccination plan“, has indicated Vallés.

Shortly after, Vallés stressed that “the AstraZeneca vaccine will be administered again. Now it is necessary for this and other vaccines to arrive in sufficient quantities to speed up the vaccination process, which is still too slow, “he qualified.

The Health announcement came after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) ruled that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and it is not related to the cases of thromboembolism detected after its inoculation.

As Minister Carolina Darias explained then, the reason why they will wait until Wednesday to resume vaccination is because this weekend the Vaccine Conference, the Public Health Commission and different scientific societies will meet to decide in which groups vaccination is resumed.