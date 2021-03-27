Vicente Vallés clarifies the most widespread rumor about him and the Madrid elections

Vicente Vallés, presenter of ‘Antena 3 Noticias’. (Photo: ANTENA 3)

Vicente Vallés, presenter of Antena 3 Noticias, has come to pass the information that pointed out that he would be the moderator of the only debate that Isabel Díaz Ayuso, candidate of the PP and current president of Madrid, intends to attend in the campaign of the elections of the 4 of May.

An information published by Eldiario in which it is ensured that Ayuso wants the debate to be on Telemadrid, Madrid’s public television, and that Vallés is the one who moderates it.

From his Twitter account, Vallés wanted to “resolve any doubts that someone may have”.

In the first place, he has denied that he has been “proposed to moderate a debate in Madrid” and has refused to have “the slightest intention of doing so.”

On the other hand, the journalist claims to have asked “colleagues from the Television Academy” and says they have answered that “no one has proposed to organize any debate.”

To solve the doubts that someone may have:

1. Nobody has proposed to me to moderate a debate in Madrid (nor do I have the slightest intention of doing so)

2. I have asked colleagues from the Television Academy and no one has proposed to organize any debate. – Vicente Vallés (@VicenteVallesTV) March 27, 2021

