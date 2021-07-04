Vicente Moreno’s revalidation with Espanyol

07/04/2021 at 12:15 PM CEST

Espanyol’s coach, Vicente Moreno, faces a new stage as a blue and white in which he will lead a project that, at least, aspires to remain in First Division something that the coach did not achieve with Mallorca, with which he also rose in 2018-19 and returned to Second the following year.Vicente Moreno’s second stage at the head of the team starts this Sunday. The squad will undergo PCR tests, according to LaLiga sanitary protocols, to rule out that there is a coronavirus infected in the squad. Tomorrow, Monday, the block will carry out the usual physical and medical tests.

The group’s first training session will be on July 6 at the Dani Jarque Sports City. The first part of the preparation will take place in this scenario until the 18th of the same month.. On the 17th, Espanyol will play their first friendly against Nàstic de Tarragona at the Nou Municipal in the Tarragona town.

As of July 19, and until July 30, the Blue and White squad will travel to Marbella, where they will carry out the second large part of the preseason. The club is working to close more friendlies, yet to be finalized, to get into shape for the LaLiga premiere by visiting Osasuna on the weekend of August 14.

The project coach, Vicente Moreno, faces the challenge of consolidating Espanyol in a category where, by history, it is obliged to remain. The season in the Second Division was meteoric, achieving promotion with four days remaining, but in the First Division the ecosystem they are measured is very different.

The club has recognized that the economy of the entity is very marked by the salary limit. The capital increase approved at the Shareholders’ Meeting of 38 million euros, carried out at the end of June, allows a certain margin to go to the market. In any case, no big news is emerging.

Vicente Moreno It will have, in general terms, the same players with whom it has signed the promotion to LaLiga Santander. The harmony between the coaching staff and the players is positive and everyone is convinced that they will be able to transfer the sensations from Second to First.

In any case, neither footballers nor technicians hide that the demand will be greater. Both because of the level of the rivals in the competition and because of the level of the parakeet fans themselves, that they will not accept another season with suffering, as happened in the course that sent them to Second.

In this way, the credit with which it starts Vicente Moreno, his work team and the rest of the workforce is high. They have earned it by going up to First without hesitation. However, it is no secret that the results, in football, if they are not as expected, tend to erase good memories.