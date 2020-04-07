Vicente Luque

Welter Vicente Luque will be on the UFC 249 card, but now he will have a new rival. The Brazilian with Chilean roots will face the American Niko Price.

The combat was revealed was announced by the organization on Monday night.

The fight between the two will be a rematch of the fight in 2017. Where Luque ended at Price in the second round. Currently both fighters come from different situations.

Luque comes from losing forehead Stephen Thompson in UFC 244. That loss ended with a six-win streak. Before that defeat, he defeated Mike Perry by decision divided into the co-star of UFC Uruguay.

Price, he is alternating between wins and losses in his last fights. The American comes from knocking out James Vick in UFC Tampa. Before that fight, he lost to Ground and Pound versus Geoff Neal in UFC 240. A victory against Luque it would allow him to breathe a little calm and ensure his stay in the organization.

UFC 249 It will be held on April 18 in a place to be announced.