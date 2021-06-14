Vicente Luque vs. Michael Chiesa added to UFC 265

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 01: Vicente Luque celebrates after his TKO victory over Randy Brown in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 01, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC via .)

An interesting welterweight bout has been added to the UFC 265 card. Vicente Luque will face Michael Chiesa.

The match was confirmed by Marcel Dorff of MMA DNA after the initial report of Chris Prawdzik.

Luque, comes from getting the most important story of your career. The Brazilian with Chilean roots subdued the former champion Tyron woodley on UFC 260. Vincent is on a three-win streak and stands out for his balance both on his feet and on the mat, with 11 wins per KO / TKO and 7 by way of completion.

Chiesa, He returns to the Octagon with the intention of extending his winning streak. Maverick is on a four win streak. In his last fight, he beat Neil Magny by unanimous decision in UFC Fight Island 8. A victory against Luque It could bring you closer to your dream belt shot

UFC 265 It will be held on August 7 in a place to be defined.

