Vicente Luque promises a finish in combat with Michael Chiesa: “It’s difficult to have a boring fight with me”

Looking to the top 3 of the Welterweight division, Vicente Luque are you sure your fight with Michael chiesa it is an exam you must pass with flying colors.

The Brazilian, number five in the division, is measured to the winner of The Ultimate Fighter 15 in the UFC 265. And with just over a month to the fight, Luque spoke with Ag Fight to go into detail about his current fight camp and why he believes his fight with Chiesa will serve as a good preparation for the future.

“Camp is going well,” Luque commented. «I have some colleagues who emulate Chiesa’s style well. He is excellent on the ground. I feel prepared. I didn’t want to stay without a fight, waiting. This opponent was ideal. He is on fire and showed that he is a top fighter in the division. It’s the kind of fight I want right now. It’s a fight that prepares me for the big boys, like against (Colby) Covington and Kamaru (Usman). Having a fight with someone like Chiesa who will want to take me down is one that will allow me to show all the tools that I have been developing.

After multiple problems on the scale, Chiesa moved up to Welterweight in 2019, a division where he currently holds a record of 4 – 0. But beyond his good moment the 32-year-old has not fully stood out in his presentations, opting for a grappling style based on positioning rather than offense.

Aware of this, Luque, who comes from submitting in the UFC 260 to the ex-champion, Tyron woodley, has anticipated that it will search for what would be its fourth completion in a row.

“I think it is difficult to have a boring fight with me,” he emphasized. “Likewise, if he takes me to the canvas, I have a game there too. I am confident in my ability in any area. I will seek to finish the fight either by knockout or completion. Although Chiesa has been in not so flashy fights, it will be difficult with me. Watching his fights, the standing exchanges are a point where he has to improve, but I don’t underestimate that. I’ve seen a lot of his fights, even in the Livianos, and I saw that he got a knockdown against (Jorge) Masvidal. He’s the kind of guy I need to fight against.

UFC 265 will take place on August 7 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

