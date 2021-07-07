Vicente Iborra extends his contract with Villarreal until June 2024

07/07/2021 at 12:26 CEST

Villarreal announced on Wednesday the agreement to renew and extend the contract with Vicente Iborra until June 30, 2024, which means increasing the relationship that previously ended in 2023 by one more season.

A serious knee injury on December 12 prevented the Valencian footballer from playing again during the 2020-21 season, but Villarreal has wanted to recognize the 33-year-old player, the importance he has both on the field and off of him for his team.

Iborra He arrived at Villarreal in the 2018-19 season and since then he has become a vital footballer for the Castellón team and both his hierarchy and his leadership ability have made him one of the four captains of the ‘groguet’ team.

The footballer from Moncada (Valencia) has played a total of 80 games with the Villarreal shirt, an amount that could have been much higher had he not suffered the knee injury on matchday 13 against Real Betis and of which he already found recovered.