Vicente Fernández was hospitalized in an emergency in Guadalajara

The legendary singer of ranchera music, Vicente Fernández, had some health complications this Wednesday night, which is why he was admitted in a wheelchair to a hospital in Guadalajara Jalisco, close to where your particular ranch is located, The Three Foals, site where the famous Chivas fan had been spending the last few months in isolation due to the pandemic.

According to unofficial reports, Vicente Fernández spent a difficult night on Tuesday, continuing with discomfort throughout Wednesday, having symptoms such as abdominal pain and fever, so the Fernández family decided to go to the hospital to be checked by a doctor. .

The first data collected affirm that the clinical picture of Don Vicente Fernández is due to a urinary tract infection and, according to the Los Angeles Time report, the Mexican singer also has a gastrointestinal problem.

The state of health of the Charro de Huentitán is reported as stable and they have taken the opportunity to make a general analysis of their health, this as a method of prevention.

For now, contagion to any virus by Fernández has been ruled out, who despite his isolation has received some visits in recent months.

