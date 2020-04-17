Vicente Fernández makes Omar Chaparro’s mother cry | Instagram

It emerged that singer Don Vicente Fernandez brightened the day of one of his big fans, the mother of Omar Chaparro who was moved to tears.

The Mexican actor surprised his mother with the help of the vernacular music interpreter after he will make a call to the actor’s mother herself, who played one of his hits.

The idea came after a meeting between the histrionic and the patriarch of the Fernández dynasty, Don Vicente, who received the actor at his ranch, in Jalisco.

The main reason for the visit was that the actor, Omar, Asked him to be very interested to interpret it in his bioseries and at the same time he took the opportunity to ask her for a very special favor.

Chaparro asked Don Vicente That he sang to his mother through a phone call, the exciting moment for the mother was captured through a video that the same actor shared with his followers.

As we well know, the actor’s personality is endowed with much Grace As much as the talent he shows on television, so now he tried to surprise his mom in a very special way.

In the video, the singer also known as the “Huentitan Charro“appears holding a cell phone while playing a song dedicated to Mrs. Rosario, mother of Omar.

It is worth mentioning that the parent of the actor She didn’t even think it was the singer who was calling her on the other end of the line and when they told her who it was, she thought they were spending a joke.

However, within a few seconds the voice of the interpreter, “Don Chente“the song was heard singing at the top of his lungs”I want to be“, which caused Mrs. Rosario to end up bursting into tears of emotion.

On the other hand, it should be remembered that Omar, who has served as a conductor, actor and comedian, made a magnificent performance in the last film of “As fallen from Heaven“where he gives life to the matchless Pedro Infante.

He actor gave a clear reflection of all his preparation to try to get into the skin of the unforgettable character, the so-called “People’s Idol“, a native of Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

