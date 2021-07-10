Vicente Fernández leaves the hospital in Guadalajara

I’m already fine, Vicente Fernández tells followers 0:56

(CNN Spanish) – The Mexican singer Vicente Fernández left the hospital in Guadalajara on Friday where he had been since Wednesday due to a urinary tract infection, as confirmed by the artist himself on his social networks.

The moment in which the artist left the hospital aboard a van was captured by the media that had been waiting for him since this morning and who pretended to speak with him, but “El Charro de Huentitán” did not stop the march.

Earlier, his sons Gerardo and Vicente Fernández entered the hospital, stopping for just a few minutes to greet the media.

In a video posted Thursday, Vicente Fernández reassured his followers by telling them to “stop worrying.” He reported that he had a urinary infection but was already well.

The 81-year-old Mexican singer is one of the greatest idols of Mexican traditional music within the country and his fame has spread to other Spanish-speaking nations.