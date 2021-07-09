in Entertainment

Vicente Fernández leaves the hospital; he himself tells what happened to him

Ten years later, he faced cancer again, but this time in the liver. The interpreter suspended a tour in 2012 when an abnormality in the liver was detected, which turned out to be a tumor, it was removed in its entirety, but also 40 percent of the liver.

“I gave the blessing to my children and said goodbye to my mother, I asked her forgiveness if I disrespected her at some point,” the singer shared during a conference, which was offered at his ranch Los tres potrillos.

In 2013, the singer overcame a thrombosis that affected his respiratory tract, for which he was speechless for a while. Two years later, he entered the operating room to have three ventral hernias removed.

After her goodbye concert on April 16, 2016, she suffered a spinal injury from many years of riding. In February 2021, Vicente worried his fans by appearing with a swollen face, later his son Vicente Fernández Jr. explained that it was due to the cortisone he must take since the liver tumor was removed.

