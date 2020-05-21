Mariana González, the young girlfriend of Vicente Fernández Jr, He underwent a new plastic surgery this Wednesday, as he commented on his social networks.

The 39 year old businesswoman He has recognized that everything his followers see has been subjected to aesthetic interventions and he is not ashamed or embarrassed to talk about it. Hence, its curves, mini waist, breasts, buttocks and perfect face that shows in its nets is made in an operating room. “I am 80% surgery, 20% nights of passion and good genetics”, Sentenced.

It has been known for a month that the eldest of the Foals had been conquered by this charismatic model after having separated from his wife Karina Ortegón.

The owner of Dashan’s boutique It has fallen into the eyes of all the singer’s fans who want to know much more about her. This is how they found out that Mariana is as beautiful as she is sincere and has no taboos to speak the truth about her surgeries.

“I have always said: I am a manufactured woman, I am a made woman, I am a fully operated woman, I am pure production, everything is arrangement. All this that you see I achieve by being doing things to myself, from my eyes… ”, he confessed in videos that he shared in your Instagram account.

She added that she does everything possible to stay slim but without dieting. “I have teas, pills, coffee, everything I say you lose weight,” he revealed.

His relationship with Vicente Fernández Jr

Users on the networks have commented their happiness when seeing the eldest of the Fernández dynasty very happy and in love, to the point of even looking younger, since the engagement with González began.

During the operation, the interpreter was 100% aware of her and by her side, which is why she cataloged him as the love of his life.

However, Mariana is not very happy that her private life is exposed. “I don’t usually make my relationships very public. This has already been made very public and I don’t like offenses and that they are saying (to Vicente). I know what I am doing, he also ”, he indicated.

He also asked his followers to limit themselves to criticizing and threatened to block them if he began to see negative messages. In short, we already see why this confident and sincere woman won the heart of Vicente Jr.

You may also be interested in:

.