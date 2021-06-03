Vicente Fernández Jr. would be in rehabilitation to attend to his addiction to gambling – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Vicente Fernández Jr. has remained out of the public eye and neither his girlfriend Mariana nor his family have given an account of this, however, apparently he is in rehab to attend to his addition to the game, because apparently this has led him to lose a lot money.

Although they are mere speculations, it is said that this estrangement is based on the fact that the older brother of the Fernándezes is confined in a rehabilitation center for his gambling problem.

And it is that his absence became very obvious because Fernández Jr. completely disappeared from social networks, in which he has always been very active, constantly sharing images next to his girlfriend Mariana González, who had already assured that he was fine.

Vicente Fernández Jr. had not been seen since April and at first it was speculated that his absence was due to an alleged problem with a land in Puerto Vallarta; later some problems and addictions with gambling were presumed, which seems to be confirmed.

However, it should be remembered that on May 22, Mariana González shared a video with Vicente Fernández Jr. on her networks, however, he barely appeared a bit, since only a small part of his face was visible, so It was also mentioned that it could be an earlier recording.

According to the program ‘Suelta la Sopa’, in other media it has been mentioned that the interpreter is hospitalized for his addiction to gambling.