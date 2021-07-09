Vicente Fernández is discharged after being hospitalized for infection – El Sol de México

This Friday, the singer Vicente Fernández, was discharged after being hospitalized for more than two days in a Guadalajara hospital, due to a strong urinary tract infection.

Wearing a black cap and sports jacket with white lines, “El Charro de Huentitán” left the hospital accompanied by his wife Cuquita Abarca de Fernández, his son Vicente Jr., and a security team.

Vicente Jr. said that his brother, the singer Alejandro Fernández, could not visit his father in the hospital because he is in Spain; however, he has remained very attentive to the health of the interpreter.

Yesterday, with a big smile, the singer thanked the expressions of affection for his state of health and asked that they stop worrying, since, he says, “I’m fine.”

“Dear friends, I want to tell all the public to stop worrying, it was a urinary infection and that’s it. I’m fine, “he said with a short laugh before starting the video of thanks.

Meanwhile, he added “thanks to the friends of the press who have always treated me very well, God bless them.”