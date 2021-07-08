Vicente Fernández is admitted to a hospital in Guadalajara (this we know)

The information ensures that don Vincent he had to enter the clinic in a wheelchair and that was his wife, María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, who made the decision to intern the interpreter of These Jealousy, with the approval of his children. A few minutes ago, Gerardo Fernandez shared with the press what his father really suffers from.

The biggest fear, even though Fernandez He is already vaccinated, due to the symptoms he presented is that it was Covid-19; According to the Ventaneando program, studies were carried out and the family ruled out that this visit to the doctor was due to this condition. It was Gerardo who confirmed don’s discomfort Vincent.

Update: # VicenteFernández will stay in the hospital because they still cannot control symptoms of gastroenteritis. He came in last night. – Gil BArrera (@GILBArrera) July 7, 2021

In addition to a possible picture of gastroenteritis, something that the journalist announced Gil Barrera; El Charro de Huentitán’s son shared that his father would have to stay under observation at the hospital, because he also had a urinary tract infection.

The Jalisco press published that the singer was seen entering, accompanied by his son Vicente Fernandez Jr., to the radiology area, this in order to carry out a more in-depth health check. So far only Gerardo and his brother has spoken out about how his father is.