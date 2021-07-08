Vicente Fernández hospitalized urgently What happened to him?

. Vicente Fernández performs onstage during the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The entertainment world is waiting for the health of the ranchero singer Don Vicente Fernández who was admitted to an emergency Hospital Center in the city of Guadalajara, Mexico, for a possible infection in his urinary tract, reported his son Gerardo Fernández.

As reported by TV Notes, through an informant, it was learned that the “charro de Huentitán”, on the night of Tuesday to dawn Wednesday, the artist had a very bad night, with a general malaise in his body and high temperature, which is why which Cuquita Abarca, his wife, informed their children of the situation, and they proceeded to intern him.

Vicente Fernández was hospitalized in an emergency. The Mexican singer presented fever, body pain and stomach upset. This is the report of one of his sons https://t.co/K1LC4h6yZp – News Caracol (@NoticiasCaracol) July 8, 2021

It is known that the 81-year-old interpreter of “Mujeres Divinas” was taken to the hospital in a wheelchair, and that a test for the Covid-19 virus was immediately carried out to rule out that it was this infection, studies whose results are not yet known.

Said information was corroborated by journalist Gil Barrera, editor of TVyNovelas, who on his Twitter account reported at around 4:00 p.m. this Wednesday: “They report that dear Vicente Fernández is in a hospital in Guadalajara for a review of routine and that there is no reason to be alarmed ”.

They report that the beloved # VicenteFernández is in a Guadalajara hospital for a routine check-up and that there is no reason to be alarmed. – Gil BArrera (@GILBArrera) July 7, 2021

Similarly, in a short interview with the media, his son Gerardo affirmed that his father was in good health, and ruled out that he suffered from Covid-19. “It’s all good, he just came for a checkup for a urinary tract infection. I don’t know when I’m going to leave, but it’s okay, ”he said outside the private hospital.

However, around 6:00 p.m., rumors began to circulate on social networks that what the Aztec singer was really suffering from was gastroenteritis with severe diarrhea.

The account of Gil Barrera, director of TVyNovelas, gave an update stating in a tweet that Fernández will spend the night in said hospital: “Vicente Fernández will stay in the hospital because they still cannot control his gastroenteritis symptoms. He entered last night ”.

Update: # VicenteFernández will stay in the hospital because they still cannot control symptoms of gastroenteritis. He came in last night. – Gil BArrera (@GILBArrera) July 7, 2021

Meanwhile, according to local media, Don Vicente and his son Vicente Jr. were seen when they entered the radiology area of ​​the Country 2000 hospital center, in order to carry out more exhaustive and in-depth studies on the health conditions of the interpreter.

Finally, it is speculated that the Mexican singer could be discharged this Thursday, July 8.

