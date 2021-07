Vicente Fernández, “El Charro de Huentitan”, has been hospitalized since last Tuesday at the Country 2000 Hospital in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

So far, the cause of why the singer is still in the hospital, where he is accompanied by his wife, Cuquita de Fernández, as well as his children, has not been confirmed.

According to Vicente Fernández Jr., they expect him to be discharged next Sunday.