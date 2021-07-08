Vicente Fernández hospitalized for a urinary tract infection – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The singer of ranchero music Vicente Fernández, was hospitalized in emergency this Wednesday in Guadalajara due to a possible infection in the urinary tract, informed his son Gerardo Fernández.

In a brief interview with the media, the son of the so-called ‘Charro de Huentitán’ affirmed that his father is in good health and ruled out that he was infected with COVID-19.

“It’s all good, he just came for a checkup for a urinary tract infection. I don’t know when I’m going to leave but it’s fine, ”he said outside the private hospital.

According to local media, during the early hours of Tuesday the 81-year-old interpreter had a fever, body pain and stomach discomfort that they had not been able to control, so the family decided to take him to a private hospital to be treated.

At first, the family suspected that Vicente Fernández, who had already been vaccinated, could have contracted COVID-19, so he was subjected to a test of which the result has not been released.

It is speculated that the interpreter of ‘Divine Women’ and ‘El Rey’ could leave the hospital this Thursday.