Vicente del Bosque, impressed after the visit to Rafa Nadal’s Academy

Updated 05/25/2021 – 12:37

Two greats of Spanish sport met for the first time in the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar. Rafa Nadal, tennis legend, received a visit from Vicente del Bosquez, former world champion selector, who took advantage of his stay in Manacor to visit the facilities where this summer (from August 1 to 15) will be held on your campus.

Accompanied by the Director of the Academy, Toni Nadal. Del Bosque saw the extraordinary facilities, from the soccer field, the tennis courts and the Rafa Nadal International School, the spaces where children will enjoy the Summer Campus.

“I had a little reference to what the facilities were, but the truth is that it has surpassed what I had seen in television reports. Today is a pleasant day to see that our country through a great athlete can have some magnificent facilities to serve as a basis for each day to have better kids in every way, personally and also in sports, “said Del Bosque.

Accompanied by Nadal, Del Bosque visit the museum, where you will find all the trophies conquered by the tennis myth and also some objects donated by the great athletes of history. The former coach donated a national team jersey and also reflected on the importance of working with kids. “I always have a concern that we do things well, that we are a reference for the boys, we do not do nonsense and that we take great seriousness the guarantee that this is going to work well “.