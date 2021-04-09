Vicente del Bosque hopes that Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos continue their good relationship

Vicente del BosqueFormer Spanish coach and former Real Madrid coach, he avoided talking on Thursday about Sergio Ramos’ contractual relationship, although he was hopeful that club and player “will reach the best agreement” at the end of this season in which the Sevillian defender ends his contract.

Del Bosque gave his opinion about the Spanish football classic that Barcelona will play next League match Real Madrid, second and third of the classification, respectively, and separated by only two points.

“We will continue after Saturday with the same uncertainty. At this stage of the season you cannot fail but until the end, it is impossible for everyone to win everything,” said Del Bosque.

On the situation of Sergio Ramos and Leo Messi, who end their contract at the end of the season with Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​Del Bosque did not want to pronounce excessively.

“The Sergio Ramos thing is a contractual situation and I hope they reach the best agreement for club and player. I don’t know about Messi if it will be his last classic but I do think that every time there is a loss of a talent like his it is not good for our football “, confessed Del Bosque, who attended the ‘Nacex Challenge’, a paddle tennis tournament with the presence of former Real Madrid and Barcelona players. .

Del Bosque was asked if he thinks that the Brazilian Carlos Henrique Casemiro, the German Toni Kroos and the Croatian Luka Modric have been the best midfielders in the history of Real Madrid.

“It could go along that line. Kroos and Modric are extraordinary and Casemiro also does a very effective job. They have been the ones who have scored in the offensive and defensive aspect of Real Madrid in recent years,” he concluded.

