Vice versa: Rauw Alejandro! – Music News

“Viceversa”, is the new title of the most recent album of the singer of the moment! Of course we mean Rauw Alejandro! Do you want to know all the details about his new material? We tell you everything in great detail here at Music News !!

As it turns out, Rauw Alejandro recently released his new album that has nothing more and nothing less than 14 songs, his album is titled VICEVERSA, and it has all the songs that you love to dance, sing and clearly dedicate.

The songs that are included in Rauw Alejandro’s album are:

All of youVirtual SexCloudsTrack 42 / FourteenAquel Nap ZzZzCúrameBeautiful Thing Blur’When was it? The Old SkulAnd that? I have a Brazilian Pal

Some of these songs you have already heard, some others are totally new, but the incredible thing is the perseverance and talent with which Rauw Alejandro has, he is a born talent for creating music, for marveling at his musical surprises and also the ease that we have to love their songs and dedicate them, or mourn them while we listen to them.

At this moment the most talked about, the most talked about song by Rauw Alejandro, a song that of course belongs to and is included in the singer’s new album, called Viceversa, it is literally All of you! This song How you liked it !!

Of these 14 songs from Viceversa, what is your favorite song? What is the topic you cry the most about? I tell you without thinking twice, "Todo de ti" is the song that I dance the most, but while I dance it I'm crying, confirm if I'm the only one.