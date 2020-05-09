Covid-19: Trump contradicts nurse at the White House 0:26

. – A staff member of United States Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for coronavirus, two close sources told CNN.

President Trump confirmed that Katie Miller, the press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence, is the employee who tested positive for coronavirus.

“She is a wonderful young woman, Katie, she gave very good results over a long period of time and suddenly she tested positive today,” Trump said.

Trump never used Miller’s last name in his comments, but later confirmed that he was “a person from the press.”

The president said Miller has not contacted him, but noted that she has been in contact with Pence.

Vice President Mike Pence’s flight to Iowa was delayed on the tarmac at Andrews Joint Base for about an hour this Friday, and some people pulled out, according to reports from the group of journalists traveling with him.

The person who tested positive was not on the trip; however, the concern was that other people had been in contact with the individual, a source told CNN.

The vice president’s office has declined to comment.

Bloomberg News first reported this news this Friday.

This occurs after one of President Trump’s personal aides tested positive earlier this week, as reported by CNN on Thursday.

The vice president is currently on his way to Des Moines, Iowa, where he will participate in a discussion with religious leaders about responsible religious and spiritual gatherings, followed by a roundtable discussion on how to secure the food supply.

