Vice President Mike Pence will be at Biden’s inauguration

The Vice President of the United States of America, Mike pence, will be present at the inauguration ceremony of the president Joe biden January 20. The relationships between Donal trump and Pence have deteriorated considerably since the vice president confirmed on Thursday the victory of the democrat in the presidential elections of November, in front of the two cameras meeting during the night for a special session after the attempt to take of the capitol by supporters of Donal Trump, in which five people have died and the outgoing Republican president is accused of having encouraged with his statements.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are expected to be sworn in, as President and Vice President respectively, on January 20 in reduced format due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony traditionally takes place on the steps of Congress in front of the National Mall. Every four years, hundreds of thousands of spectators flock to the US federal capital to attend. Although this year access will be limited as the city of Washington is in a state of emergency due to the pandemic.

After the violent events that occurred on January 6, the outgoing president could find himself as of Monday before a second impeachment procedure. Donald Trump, in power since 2017, has already been the subject of several proceedings for various irregularities such as the one initiated by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, at the end of 2019 for the accusation of having asked a foreign country , Ukraine, investigate rival Joe Biden.

Nancy Pelosi, has promised to act if the Republican president does not resign now immediately. Democratic leaders urged Mike Pence to declare, with a government majority, that Donald Trump was “unfit” to carry out his duties., according to Amendment 25 of the Constitution.

Sign up for our newsletter